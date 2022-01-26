Lady Bears look to get back in win column on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will renew the Missouri Valley wars Thursday night when they start a two game road trip in Evansville.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will be trying to rebound from Saturday’s home loss to Illinois State.

The first place Redbirds battled toe to toe with Missouri State and won when Mya Bhinhar’s shot at the buzzer clanged off the rim.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will try to turn things around against an Evansville team that’s 1-5 in the conference and in second to last place.

“I think that’s our job as coaches is to keep them motivated. And to fix what went wrong and make some adjustments. And get us back on track. It’s definitely something that I pride myself in. And our team prides itself on. Since I’ve been here we haven’t lost back to back games. I don’t want to jinx it us but we haven’t lost back to back games. I think it’s because of that will to win. The ability to accept what happened, move on and stay present and control our own destiny,” said coach Mox.