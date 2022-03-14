SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It was a close call, but the Missouri State Lady Bears got into the NCAA womens tournament.

In our Bear Nation report, coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears are the 11th seed and are playing in the First Four round in Baton Rouge, LA.

The Lady Bears heard their name called Sunday night as the NCAA unveiled the bracket.

Missouri State will play Florida State at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

The winner will advance to play Ohio State Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bears have beaten Florida State three times in their history, but haven’t played them since 1997.

It’s the third straight NCAA Tournament that the Lady Bears have appeared.

“The other years we were projected a five seed at least since I’ve been here. We knew no matter what we were in. Here we knew we were on the bubble. We knew we messed up with that loyola game. so there was so much uncertainty. It made the tears even more. It made the hurt in the game yesterday (Saturday) We just didn’t know if we were going to go dancing. That’s something we’ve become accustomed to. And what we want to do every year. It doesn’t matter if we’re winning championships or not,” said Coach Mox.