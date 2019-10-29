Lady Bears impress in exhibition win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears put on a show in their exhibition win over Lincoln on Monday night.

Missouri State got out to a 21-0 run to start the game and pushed the lead to 77 points in the 109-32 win.

Jasmine Franklin led the Lady Bears with 21 points on a perfect 10-10 from the field. Franklin was one of five players to finish with double digits.

It was also a special game for Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Her first game as a head coach in her career.

Coach Mox pleased with everything she saw, except the free throw percentage (38.5), from her team.

“You know I’m someone who’s super passionate,” Coach Mox said. “I like energy. I preach that all the time to them. Sometimes you have to control your energy a little bit. I was so excited that I couldn’t sleep last night. I’m one of those people. Honestly, hearing my name. I turned around and looked at my husband and he was getting a little emotional. That was a cool moment but after that it was just game time.”

The Lady Bears will have another exhibition game on Friday, against SBU, before opening the regular season with a tough road game in Minneapolis against the University of Minnesota.