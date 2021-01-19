Lady Bears hungry for competition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears returned to the court after nearly a month off because of COVID quarantines.

They started it with little rust in a sweep against UNI to finally open Valley play.

Brice Calip was named the Valley player of the week on Tuesday for her efforts against the Panthers. It’s the second time she has earned the award this season.

For the whole team, though, this past weekend marked a chance to get back out onto the court as a team. Also, take the first step in defending the Valley title.

When you are quarantined for a while and you don’t get to play, it just makes you more hungry,” Missouri State junior guard Mya Bhinhar said. “You are just ready to get out there because once you have practices and you are just practicing all of the time, that’s fun, but again you practice for the games. I think it definitely makes you more hungry. When you hit the court you just have a different energy about yourself.”

“You take it day-by-day really. You never know when your next day of practice is or your next game,” Missouri State senior forward Abby Hipp said. “You just take it day-by-day and try to win each day, I guess.”

The Lady Bears will host rival Drake for a series on Friday and Saturday.