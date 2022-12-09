FT. WORTH, Tex–The Missouri State Lady Bears had one more road trip left before the team could return to Springfield for the Christmas holidays.

Beth Cunningham’s team was in Ft. Worth, Texas to play Texas Christian.

It was the Lady Bears fourth straight road game.

But Missouri State started strong, Sydney Wilson’s jumper misses, but Indya Green is there for the board and bucket, it’s 17-7 Lady Bears.

TCU comes back, Emily Fisher’s layup here narrows the lead to just two points.

But Missouri State was strong in the third quarter, Aniya Thomas with a little high, low game and the hoop, 45-30 Lady Bears.

Then the Kansas transfer weaves through the defense and gets a layup, Missouri State was up by 18.

Thomas had 15 points.

But the Horned Frogs had one last run, Tomi Taiwo with this three to make it a six point game.

Sydney Wilson had ice in her veins late, a number of big free throws to seal the deal.

She finished with 13 points and the Lady Bears win their first true road game 63-59.