ST LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in the same situation.

Beth Cunningham has a roster full of new faces who are trying to mesh.

But Missouri State got a big win Friday night at Texas Christian.

Kickapoo product and Moberly Juco transfer Indya Green had a big game.

And Monday the Missouri Valley named Green its newcomer of the week.

Green scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against the Horned Frogs.

That was her third double, double of the season.

Green also had one assist and one steal in the Lady Bears win.

Missouri State is off until Saturday when they host Tennessee-Martin.