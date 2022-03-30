SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State has a new womens basketball coach.

The university will introduce Beth Cunningham as the Lady Bears next coach at a news conference Thursday morning.

Cunningham comes to Missouri State from Duke where she was an assistant coach for the past two years.

Prior to that she was an associate head coach at Notre Dame under Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw.

She was also a head coach at Virginia Commonwealth for nine seasons, she’s the Rams all-time winningest coach with 167 victories.

Prior to her coaching career, Beth Morgan Cunningham played for coach McGraw at Notre Dame.

She helped lead the Irish to the NCAA Final Four after a 31-and-7 senior campaign.

Notre Dame won 97 games in her playing career.

Missouri State will give Cunningham a five year contract worth $320,000 dollars plus incentives.