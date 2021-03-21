Lady Bears get final preps before opening round matchup

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — The fifth-seeded Missouri State Women’s Basketball Team got its final day of practice Sunday before the Lady Bears’ Monday matchup with twelve seed UC Davis.

MSU had a simple walkthrough at the San Antonio Convention Center with their opening round matchup on the horizon.

The Lady Bears have come a long way since they were an eleven seed two years ago, but they view this tournament as a chance to gain even more respect for the program.

“We just are used to getting disrespected at this point,” Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said last week. “Yes, we’re a five seed and they’re a 12 and we’re favored to win the game. At the same time, there’s other things that have happened where we feel like maybe we’re being slighted a little bit here and there. In order to continue to gain respect we just have to go out there and win some games on the biggest stage out there. We’re a mid-major team that’s one of the best teams in the country but we don’t always get the respect that way. We’ve gotten more respect this year than we have in a while, but I think that chip is going to be there until we go as far as we can go in this tournament.”

The Lady Bears and Aggies tip-off at 6:30 pm on ESPNU Monday in the tournament’s round of 64.

