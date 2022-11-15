SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears were back on the floor at Great Southern Bank Arena Tuesday night.

Beth Cunningham was still looking for her first win as the Lady Bears coach.

Missouri State hosting 1-2 St. Louis University.

The lone returning starter Sydney Wilson back in the lineup after a foot injury.

And Missouri State jumps out to a quick lead, Izzy Delarue with the corner three and it’s 8-0 Lady Bears.

Sydney Wilson getting in on the act with this hoop and it’s a 20-6 lead.

Kickapoo product Indya Green with a big game, her basket here makes it 25-10.

Then some defense, Kansas transfer Aniya Thomas with the steal and the layup it’s 33-19.

Lady Bears led 39-23 at the half.

Third quarter, more Delarue, another triple, she lead the Lady Bears with a career-high 18 points.

Green gets this jumper, she had a double, double, 14 points and 15 rebounds and Missouri State gets Beth Cunningham her first win as the Lady Bears coach 71-55.

“It feels good to win. Our kids had great focus coming back after the Missouri game. We worked a lot on our defense. I don’t think we shot the ball for three days. I thought our ball defense was much better just keeping the ball in front of us. I thought we did a good job of contesting threes. We made them take tough shots and were disruptive with our ball screen defense. We caused some problems. We certainly had some lapses, but we took a big step forward compared to where we were last game,” said Cunningham.