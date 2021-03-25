Lady Bears get another crack at Stanford in the Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO, Tex–The Missouri State Lady Bears are also alive in the division one NCAA tournament.

And like Drury, the Lady Bears will be looking for revenge in their next game.

Missouri State will play Stanford in the Sweet 16 Sunday afternoon.

Back in 2019, Kelly Harper’s Lady Bears lost to Stanford 55-46 in the Sweet 16.

This year’s Lady Bear team has a number of players that experienced that loss.

One of those is Elle Ruffridge.

And Wednesday she led the Lady Bears to a 64-39 win over Wright State.

The senior from Iowa scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, most of those from beyond the three point line.

“I cannot tell you how much I love this team. And we’ve been waiting since 2019 to punch our ticket back. And again I’m just speechless right now. I’m so proud of each and everyone of my teammates. Yea how crazy is that another matchup with Stanford. It’s pretty awesome. We’re all looking forward to this game. Stanford is an unbelievable team, have great players, great coaching staff. We’re just going to embrace this moment we have right now. And then we’ll worry about Stanford,” said Ruffridge.