Lady Bears game Friday vs. Southern Illinois postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears have paused their basketball season.

Friday’s home game with Southern Illinois has been postponed because the Lady Bears don’t have enough players to compete.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will not say whether that is because of Covid positive tests.

The Missouri Valley Conference issued a policy last week that says teams must have a minimum of eight players and one coach to play a game.

If that threshold is not met, then the game is postponed.

If it can’t be rescheduled it will be considered a no-contest.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton did lose Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin to season ending knee injuries but had enough players this weekend to sweep both Loyola and Valparaiso.

The Lady Bears are 11-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Missouri State is not alone in this Covid quarantine, three mens games have been postponed for this week.