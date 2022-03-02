SPRINGFIELD, Mo–March Madness is here with conference’s starting their post season tournaments.

The Missouri State Lady Bears still have to play two more regular season games before they can focus on the Valley womens tournament.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears will play at Valparaiso Thursday night, and then wrap up the regular season Saturday afternoon at Loyola.

The Lady Bears are 22-5 overall and 13-3 in the conference.

Missouri State is in second place in the Valley one game behind Southern Illinois.

Coach Mox says the focus has to be on the Beacons not the postseason.

“We’re really not talking about Hoops in the Heartland yet. We will after these two games. These two games are important and we need to finish strong. That’s the biggest focus. Then we’ll get to Hoops in the Heartland. Of course we’ll be hungry for it. My first two seasons here we’ve come back early. My first year I was there the tournament got canceled. Last year we came back and pulled out because of reasons we pulled out. So we came back. We’re looking forward to competing getting to that championship game and hopefully cutting down some nets,” said Coach Mox.