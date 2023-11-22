SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears finally tipped off the home portion of their schedule Wednesday night.

After splitting road games at Little Rock and St. Louis, the Lady Bears hosted Southeast Missouri State.

This is the first time that these two have met in a decade.

The Lady Bears were looking for their fourth straight win against the Redhawks.

But SEMO started with some defense, Daejah Richmond steals the ball, and goes all the way in for the layup, it’s 9-5 Redhawks.

End of the first quarter Missouri State getting it to Angel Scott who hits the three from the top of the key, Lady Bears down by four after one.

Early second quarter, more Scott, another three, and the Lady Bears were in front 17-16.

SEMO not backing down, Amiyah Buchanan working hard in the paint and hits the jumper, Redhawks up 29-28.

But at the end of the half, the kick back to Mo State’s Katrine Jessen and she hits a three, and Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears owned a 31-29 halftime lead.

Missouri State trying to pull away in the third quarter, Angel Scott again with another triple, 38-33 Lady Bears.

Kickapoo product Indya Green had a big second half, here the Lady Bears get the ball down low, and Green puts it in 47-38 Mo State.

Then Green left all alone from 12 feet, she finished with 17 points, Scott had a career high 24 and the Lady Bears win 74-66.

“When we do what we do, we do it well. So we just had to calm down and execute on offense. They were calling those fouls and we just had to keep composure and get the same thing on offense, draw those fouls, get the down low, get the people who were hot, the ball,” said Lady Bears Guard Angel Scott.