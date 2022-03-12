MOLINE, Il. – The Missouri State Lady Bears already had one comeback bid go their way at Hoops in the Heartland, but couldn’t get a second.

The Lady Bears lost to Northern Iowa 63-57 int he Hoops in the Heartland semifinals in Moline, Il., on Saturday evening.

Abi Jackson had 19 points, which was also her 20th double-figure scoring game of the season for Missouri State (24-7).

Both teams traded runs throughout the game, and Northern Iowa (22-9) didn’t make a field goal the final 5:59 of the game.

The Panthers were able to conjure up eight points during that stretch from the free throw line to keep the Lady Bears at reach.

Missouri State will now wait to see what the NCAA Tournament committee feels about its resume.

The selection show is Sunday night at 7.