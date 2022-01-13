Lady Bears fall at Northern Iowa; snaps 21 game Valley winning streak

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa–The Missouri State Lady Bears were back on the hardwood Thursday night for the first time in 11 days.

After a week long pause in play, MSU was at Northern Iowa.

The Lady Bears were looking for their 22nd straight win in the Valley.

But the Panthers would jump out to a big lead early, Emerson Green with the three pointer and it’s an 18-8 UNI lead.

Then Karli Rucker would put the ball on the deck and drive for two of her 19 on the night, 35-19 Panthers.

Northern Iowa led by 13 at the half.

Third quarter, the Lady Bears start their comeback Brice Calip drives the lane, it’s 46-32 Panthers.

Then in the fourth, Mya Bhinhar off the screen and the jumper, it’s 64-51.

Time running out, Abi Jackson with two of her team high 18 points it’s an eight point deficit.

Izzy Delarue then with a driving layup, it’s a six point game.

But that’s as close as Northern Iowa would let it get, they made their free throws late, and Northern Iowa snaps that Lady Bear Valley winning streak 74-65.