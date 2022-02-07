SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Lady Bears split their weekend series with Southern Illinois.

The Salukis won in Carbondale Friday night.

But the Lady Bears got revenge on Sunday evening.

It was a close battle, but Missouri State wins 53-52 on a pair of Brice Calip free throws.

The Lady Bears also saw the home debut of Jennifer Ezeh.

The sophomore transfer from Duke has been hampered by injuries her entire career.

The Nigerian native never played a game at Duke, and finally got onto the floor this past weekend.

She scored two points on Friday.

Then on Sunday she got her first start scored a double, double, ten points and 11 rebounds.

“I was stunned. I was kind of like oh wow, kind of surprised. But at the same time my teammates kept uplifting me. During practice they kept pushing me hard. And that kind of mentality kept me going. I’m like, this is my moment I have to take advantage. It’s been fun. The journey has been fun, kind of exciting. I’m still getting used to it,” said Ezeh.