Lady Bears excited for reunion with OU’s Stiles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will try to continue their school record road winning streak when they play Oklahoma Thursday night.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears have won 12 straight road games which ties the NCAA division one record.

The game against the Sooners is the semifinals of the preseason WNIT.

There’s added intrigue to Thursday’s game, Lady Bear legend and former assistant coach Jackie Stiles is on the Sooners coaching staff.

“Obviously everyone knows her as a player. But as a person, high character, very geniune. She really cares about these kids. So it’s probably going to be a little bit of an emotional experience for both Jackie and our players. But they’re definitely ready to go play. And they’re excited that they get to play against her kind of. There’s definitely no animosity on either end. She’s texted me after games. And said she’s proud to be a Lady Bear, good job and keep it rolling that was before she knew we were going to play them,” said Lady Bear coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.