Lady Bears excited for Florida Showcase opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will tip off the basketball season this week.

Dana Ford’s Bears will host Evangel Friday at JQH Arena.

And coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears will be in Florida at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Ft. Myers.

Missouri State will open against Florida Gulf Coast on Friday.

Then the Lady Bears will play Maryland on Saturday before wrapping up the Showcase Sunday against Wake Forest.

It’s a loaded event with high level opponents.

And the 24th-ranked Lady Bears are ready to hit the hardwood.

“This tournament is always challenging every year. And the competition is one of the best across the country for a Thanksgiving Tournament. We’re going to have a target on our back. And also the other teams are the top teams in their conferences as well. So I think we’re pretty excited for that,” said Lady Bears guard Brice Calip.

