Lady Bears enter AP Poll for first time since 2004

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It wasn’t a matter of if, but when the Missouri State Lady Bears would enter the AP Poll this season.

The ‘when’ is December 2.

The Lady Bears ranked 22nd in the updated poll, for the first time since February 2004.

Missouri State is 7-1 this season with road wins over Minnesota, Boise State Oklahoma and South Dakota already to its credit.

Jasmine Franklin was also named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week for her efforts against the Coyotes and UMKC.

Franklin averaged 18 points, and 8.5 rebounds in the two games, including a 11-12 night against the Roos that ranks among the best in Lady Bears history.