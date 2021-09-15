Lady Bears enjoy favorable home start to Valley hoops play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The two-time defending Missouri Valley womens regular season champion Missouri State Lady Bears will open the conference season on New Years Eve against Loyola.

In our Bear Nation report, the Valley released its womens conference schedule Wednesday.

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears will not only open at home, but five of the first seven conference games are in the friendly confines of JQH Arena.

The Lady Bears return four starters from last year’s team that made it to the NCA’s Sweet 16.

Coach Mox also added three transfers to the mix as the Lady Bears look for a third straight Valley title.

Here’s a look at some key Valley games for the Lady Bears:

They open at home on the 31st against Loyola.

Southern Illinois is here on January seventh.

Drake is at JQH Arena on Friday February 11th.

The Valley tournament is March 10th through the 13th in Moline, Illinois.