Lady Bears end 2019 in record-setting fashion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Bears fans rang out 2019 at JQH Arena where both the Missouri State men and women played a double header.

the 19th ranked Lady Bears were looking for their 31st win of the calendar year against division two William Jewell.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen has the story.

Dan, 2019 has been an historic year for the Missouri State Lady Bears.

From a Valley title and a Sweet Sixteen trip to a new head coach and a top-25 ranking.

So Tuesday, what better way to close out the Lady Bears calendar year then one more entry into the history books.”

Missouri State held an impressive 30-5 record in the year of 2019 entering today’s final non-conference game with William Jewell.

And early on, it was clear we’d make that 31-5.

Literally from the tip, a quick feed to Alexa Willard for an easy finish to open the scoring.

And next possession, Mya Bhinhar a nice feed to Jasmine Franklin who gets the bucket and the foul.

Lady Bears up 5-0.

Jump to a minute left in the quarter, and Shameka Ealy knocks down a three for a controlling 22-11 lead.

2nd quarter, Lady Bears keep it going behind Elle Ruffridge.

Four minutes to halftime, Abby Hipp the pass, Ruffridge the triple.

and just over a minute later, some deja vu.

Hipp again and Ruffridge again from beyond the arc.

Missouri State up 42-18.

And by the end, the Lady Bears were setting history. Bri Ellis banks in the three for history!

Lady Bears top William Jewell 111-39 to close out the year of 2019.

The second most points in school history, and the largest margin of victory ever for Missouri State.

“I wanted to tell them how proud I was of them. Also we did a little toast with sparking cider. Sparkling cider. We did a little toast and just told them how proud I was of the way they finished 2019 and all the stuff we’ve accomplished this year. And then how promising 2020 is going to be. I promise to give them my all and that’s all I ask for them,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

So the Lady Bears finish non-conference play 10-2, and close out 2019 with a 31-5 cumulative record.

But Coach Mox and her team already have sights set on 2020 and the start of Missouri Valley Conference play.

That ‪starts Friday‬ at Loyola-Chicago, but for now from JQH Arena – Matt Vereen, Ozarks First.