Lady Bears earn first tournament win since 2001 with upset over DePaul

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- For the first time in eighteen years, the Missouri State Lady Bears emerged victorious in the NCAA tournament with an 89-78 upset of DePaul.

The Lady Bears put on a clinic Saturday afternoon, shooting 53 percent and converting eleven threes to take down the 24th ranked six seed in Ames.

Both Junior Alexa Willard and Danielle Gitzen scored 20 points and both eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark.

Willard hit the mark just 52 seconds before Gitzen, making the junior the 27th Lady Bear to reach the milestone while the senior came in at 28th.

Iowa native Elle Ruffridge also had a career day in front of friends, family and fans with a career-high 15 points in the win.

Missouri State will play third-seeded and regional hosts Iowa State (26-8) Monday with a Sweet Sixteen bid on the line.

Tip-off from Ames is set for 8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.