SPRINGFIELD–Three matches into the season, the Missouri State women’s soccer team has three slashes in the win column. It’s their best start under Kirk Nelson since 2018. And only Oregon stood in the way of winning a record setting fourth.

Ducks on the pond or in this case the pitch, they’re the second Power-5 team the Lady Bears play this fall. Missouri and Oklahoma State are the other two.

30th minutes into the first half, neither side could make a dent on the scoreboard, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Hailey Palmer hits a rocket from just outside the box but credit Maddy Goldberg with a great save.

54th minute, Bears back on the attack, Julia Kristensen flies in for the header, but Goldberg just gets a hand on it to push it wide! Like I said, effort wasn’t lacking from MO State.

84th minute, Ducks trying to steal the match with a late goal. Ajanae Respass fights her way into the box, lines it up, but Camille Day blocks it and Jenna Anderson clears it away to avoid disaster.

The match ended in a nil-nil draw. So the Lady Bears remain undefeated and will prepare for Oral Roberts on Thursday.