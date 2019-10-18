Lady Bears “disrespected” by preseason picks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thursday marked Missouri State basketball media day number one for new Lady Bears Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Despite being reigning Missouri Valley Conference Champions and members of the sweet sixteen elite, Coach Mox’s Bears were pegged to finish second behind Drake in the conference preseason poll released Thursday.

More than that, no Lady Bears were chosen for all-conference team honors.

It is a move that is already fueling a fire for Coach Mox and Missouri State.

“I think we were a little disrespected,” Mox said. “I’m going to be honest. Picking number two, I don’t really have any problems with that. Adds fuel to the fire, I think. But what we kind of have a chip on our shoulder about is not having one player on the preseason all-conference team. I think we’ve got to prove ourselves.”

“We all kind of feel that way, but it’s definitely a fire for me,” Lady Bears senior guard Alexa Willard said. “You know, I’m not going to worry about it. It’s preseason polls. I’m more worried about what happens at the end of the year than what’s happening at the beginning of they year. I think that it’s a fire for all of us. It’s made us even more hungry and more motivated.”