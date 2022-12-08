SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There was a Missouri State Lady Bears sighting on campus Thursday afternoon.

In our Bear nation report, Beth Cunningham’s womens team was on the practice floor prepping for yet another road trip.

The last time the Lady Bears played at home was almost a month ago.

Missouri State has been to Las Vegas, to Toledo, Friday night in Texas.

Cunningham is building her new team against the toughest of odds.

A brutal non-conference schedule that has tested the players and coaches.

Friday night it’s a trip to play the Texas Christian Horned Frogs.

Despite a 2-4 record and a two game losing skid, Cunningham is seeing improvement.

“Well I feel like on a daily basis from practice to practice and game to game, although some of the results aren’t what we wanted them to be, the final score. But I feel like we’re getting better. We’re a young team with not a lot of experience coming back. And just the experience that some of these young ladies are getting for the first time is invaluable. Because there’s no substitute for the experience of playing the games. And being in the moments. And playing in environments that have been difficult to play in. The schedule has been brutal,” said Cunningham.