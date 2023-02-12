Coming off their road victory against Bradley on Friday, the Lady Bears took on Missouri Valley Conference leader, Illinois State.

The maroon and white lead by four points in the second half, when Indya Green hit a jumper from the foul line to boost it to six. Green was one of four Lady Bears’ starters in double figures, as she notched 14 points.

Teammate Aniya Thomas also had a hot hand on the court. Thomas recorded a team-high 15 points despite shooting just 25 percent (4-16) from the field. She did make all six of her free throws, though.

Paige Rocca was the only starter to not score 10 or more points, but she earned a key and-1 in the 4th quarter to give her team a 10-point advantage.

Beth Cunningham’s team has won their last seven games in a row to sit just one game out of first place in the conference standings.