Lady Bears cruise to win over William Jewell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears took care of business.

Missouri State beat William Jewell, a NCAA-II school out of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, 81-26 on Friday night at JQH Arena.

The Lady Bears (5-2) opened the game on a 13-0 run and didn’t allow a field goal for the first 8 minutes of the first quarter.

Missouri State outrebounded the Cardinals (0-7) 59-28 and had an offensive rebound advantage of 25-6.

Sydney Wilson scored a game-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting.

Jasmine Franklin again contributed a double-double going for 12 points and 11 rebounds. She has had a double-double in all but one game so far this season.

Abi Jackson (12), and Mariah White (11) also pitched in double-digits for the Lady Bears.

Missouri State will travel to play South Dakota State on Monday.