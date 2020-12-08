Lady Bears cruise in home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 21 Missouri State Lady Bears (3-1) opened their home campaign in dominant fashion Monday topping Division II Lincoln, 100-38.

The win marks the first time the Lady Bears have ever scored exactly 100 points.

1,006 fans were allowed in JQH Arena for the home opener, and were treated to quick work by MSU.

The Lady Bears opened the game up 24-0, shooting a perfect 9-9 from the field from eight different scorers.

In the end, Sydney Wilson led the way with a new career high 21 points.

“It’s hard to keep a team’s energy up when you’re up by so much and playing a team that’s not as talented,” Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “They stayed engaged and held each other to a high standard. They had a lot of energy. I think our young players got a chance to get some game experience and play through mistakes. And some of our shooters need to get a little more experience. And I think that they did that too as well.”

The difficulty ramps up for the Lady Bears next as they travel to Missouri (1-0) on Sunday, December 13th before hosting No. 22 South Dakota State (3-0) on Saturday, December 19th.