Terre Haute, In. — The Missouri State Lady Bears know a thing or two about beating Indiana State.

The Lady Bears beat the Sycamores 62-58 on Saturday afternoon, pushing the current win streak between the two schools up to 15.

Brice Calip scored the first bucket for Missouri State (15-4, 6-2) and continued the pace on the way to a 21 point game.

Sydney Wilson (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Abi Jackson (14 points, 10 rebounds) contributed double-doubles in the contest.

The Lady Bears held a 14 point lead early in the second half, but by the 2 minute mark the Sycamores (9-8,4-2) had tied it at 52.

Missouri State then responded with a 10-4 run off field goals from Mariah White, Jackson and free throws from Brice Calip.

The Lady Bears will have a back-to-back with Southern Illinois with the road match on Friday and a home game on Sunday.