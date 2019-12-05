Lady Bears continue revenge tour, top Wichita State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Not only are the 18th ranked Missouri State Lady Bears on a tear through non-conference play, but they are taking down some familiar foes.

Last year, they opened last year 1-8 including narrow losses to South Dakota, Wichita State, Missouri and Gonzaga.

This year those teams return to the schedule, and the Lady Bears are righting wrongs.

After taking down South Dakota on the road last week, Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s group defeated Wichita State Wednesday 68-55.

After hitting 12 three’s in a win over Oklahoma, the Shockers were held to 0-10 from distance in the defeat.

Missouri State, meanwhile, used a 19-2 run in the 2nd half to put the old MVC rivals away for good in the pair’s 88th meeting.

Jasmine Franklin led the way with yet another double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds behind 4-4 shooting along with a career high four blocks.

The Lady Bears improve to 8-1 with the win and continue their revenge tour with Missouri and Gonzaga next on the schedule.

“If they beat us last year, it’s revenge,”Coach Mox said after the win. “It’s about we’ve gotta get them, you know? Wichita State was one. South Dakota was one. It is a revenge game. I think that we are better right now than we were last year. I want to showcase that. These teams are coming in and thinking we’re the same team as last year and they’re gonna roll through. It’s not that.”

Missouri State will take a short break for finals before hosting Mizzou on December 15th at 3:00 pm.