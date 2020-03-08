Lady Bears complete perfect home record on Senior Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 21 Missouri State Lady Bears completed the program’s first perfect home record since 2004 Saturday, topping Loyola-Chicago 72-61.

MSU finishes the regular season with a 26-4 record, 16-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

That sets a school record for regular season victories.

Saturday also marked senior day for the team as they honored Alexa Willard and Shameka Ealy.

“They meant a lot in different ways,” Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I have great relationships with both. I’m just super proud of those two for buying in from day one and just trying to be leaders and just trying to be an extension of the coaching staff.”

“I look up to both of them a lot in different ways,” Missouri State Junior Forward Abby Hipp said. “Alexa for her work ethic and Shameka just how she treats people and how she is off the court as well as on the court. It’s kind of sad to think that that is coming to an end, but we like to think that we have a ways to go.”

The Lady Bears now turn their sights to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline, Illinois.

They will play at noon on Friday, March 13 against the winner of Thursday’s contest between eighth-seeded Loyola and ninth-seeded Indiana State.