Lady Bears complete perfect conference season for first time ever

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 23/17 Missouri State Lady Bears made history Saturday by finishing off a perfect conference regular season with a dominant 85-44 win at Evansville.

MSU jumped out to a 14-0 lead, not allowing a single point to the Aces for the first eight minutes of the game.

Five Lady Bears scored in double-digits led by Brice Calip at 14 points.

The Lady Bears take the No. 1 seed to the MVC tournament for the 12th time in school history, opening play at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 Southern Illinois and ninth-seeded Indiana State in Moline, Illinois.

