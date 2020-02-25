Lady Bears closing in on becoming regular season conference champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -The Missouri State Lady Bears keep winning games and keep climbing the national polls.

Over the weekend, the Lady Bears beat Evansville and Indiana State to run their current winning streak to nine straight games.

Missouri State is now 23-3, and 13-1 in the conference.

Sunday afternoon, Feb. 24, the Lady Bears beat Indiana State 82-58.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team led for all of seven seconds in the contest.

The Lady Bears are a perfect 13-0 at home and are zeroing in on winning the regular-season conference championship for the first time in eight seasons.

“Yea I think it shows the maturity of our team this year,” sophomore Sydney Manning said. “We’re never satisfied. And Mox always says we always need to be hungry. And Gweeze always says grind now and shine later. And stuff like that. It’s the little things that will push us forward in the end.”

Here’s a look at the Lady Bears in the national rankings.

Today, Feb. 24, the team moved up two spots from 23 to 21 in the writer’s poll.

They’re at number 18 in the coaches poll, a new ranking comes out tomorrow.

And the Lady Bears will play Thursday night, Feb.27, at Illinois State.