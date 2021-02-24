Lady Bears clinch back to back MVC regular season titles

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Bears Football

CARBONDALE, Il. — The No. 23/19 Missouri State Lady Bears clinched their second straight Missouri Valley regular season conference title Wednesday with a 67-55 win at Southern Illinois.

Brice Calip knocked down a career-high four three pointers, all in the first half.

Jasmine Franklin landed just one rebound short of a double-double for the second straight game, finishing with a team high 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Lady Bears improve to 16-2 overall with the win and stay perfect in conference play at 12-0.

That matches the 1995-96 Lady Bear team for the best conference start in program history.

The Lady Bears will cut down the nets on Saturday as they host Loyola-Chicago at 5:00 pm in JQH Arena and then honor their seniors in the regular season finale on Sunday at 5:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MSU Bears Mens Basketball

MSU Mens BB Generic

MSU Lady Bears Basketball

Lady Bears Tix

Mens BB

Mens BB MSU

MSU on KOZL

MSU Football

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Missouri State Athletics

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets