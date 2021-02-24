Lady Bears clinch back to back MVC regular season titles

CARBONDALE, Il. — The No. 23/19 Missouri State Lady Bears clinched their second straight Missouri Valley regular season conference title Wednesday with a 67-55 win at Southern Illinois.

Brice Calip knocked down a career-high four three pointers, all in the first half.

Jasmine Franklin landed just one rebound short of a double-double for the second straight game, finishing with a team high 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Lady Bears improve to 16-2 overall with the win and stay perfect in conference play at 12-0.

That matches the 1995-96 Lady Bear team for the best conference start in program history.

The Lady Bears will cut down the nets on Saturday as they host Loyola-Chicago at 5:00 pm in JQH Arena and then honor their seniors in the regular season finale on Sunday at 5:00 pm.