Lady Bears climb to #23, set to visit Salukis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears climbed up two spots in this week’s Associated Press writers poll.

The Lady Bears were 20th in last week’s coaches poll which will be updated Tuesday.

Missouri State continues to roll in conference play, sweeping Bradley over the weekend to go to 11-0 in the Valley, and they’re 15-2 overall.

Saturday, the Lady Bears opened the third quarter against the Braves on a 17-2 run to secure the 75-62 win.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears have a busy week going to Southern Illinois Wednesday and then hosting Loyola Saturday and Sunday.

Mox’s Lady Bears beat the Salukis by 17 points earlier this season.

“You know some teams they just don’t get up for so we’re just trying to keep them motivated for our goal at hand. Which is right now to finish this conference season undefeated and cut down some nets. And get ready for March. But we can’t drop a game. Yes we can still finish number one if we drop one game. But we want to finish undefeated. And kind of make a statement to the committee going into March. SIU is the next one on the list and we have to be ready to go, said Coach Mox.”