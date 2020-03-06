Lady Bears claim Valley crown at home over Valpo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears were shooting for a Valley regular season championship Thursday night.

It’s been eight seasons since the Lady Bears have done that.

Thursday, the Lady Bears were trying to sweep Valparaiso on their season series.

And Missouri State would start things from the perimeter, Sydney Manning with the three from the top of the key that bounces high and drops in, 10-4.

Then a milestone for senior Alexa Willard, this three is her 1,500th career point, 26-21 Lady Bears.

But Valpo would make a run, Cari Weinman hits this layup, we’re tied at 28.

End of the second quarter, and Elle Ruffridge swishes this three pointer at the buzzer, Lady Bears up 40-37 at the half.

Third quarter more Ruffridge, another three, it’s 56-45, she finished with 15 points off the bench.

End of the third quarter and Brice Calip beats the buzzer again, this three makes it 65-54 after three.

Fourth quarter and Calip hits another three pointer, it’s 76-63.

She had 17 and so did Willard.

And the Lady Bears win 85-70 and claim their 13th regular season conference championship the first since 2012.

“It’s really cool to have accomplished that. And we don’t want to stop here. We want to keep going, and keep improving and keep progressing. We have more goals to reach. That’s what we have our eyes on now,” said Willard.

“I think that we’ve proved that we have strength in numbers. And we have really, really, good players. And when we play together I just feel the skys the limit when we’re playing together and clicking on all cylinders,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.