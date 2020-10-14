Lady Bears celebrate 2020 Valley title with ring ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Before the Missouri State Lady Bears can focus on the upcoming season, there was one final activitity remembering last season.

And that happened Tuesday night at JQH Arena.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and her Lady Bears team from last season received their Valley championship rings.

Coach Mox also introduced the new players and coaching staff to hundreds of Lady Bear fans who came to JQH for the ceremony.

For many of these Lady Bears it was a second ring to go along with the Sweet 16 model.

The Lady Bears will tip off the season November 27th at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

“Tonight is going to be a celebration. It’s going to be a celebration of the hard work we put in. The championship that we won. After that it’s going to be about moving forward. And we’ll just get focused on moving forward and making new memories. And setting new goals for this year. And the next day, tomorrow will be the first official day of practice. So it goes hand in hand with what we’re trying to do. So we’ll finish last season, celebrate. And we’ll get focused on our new journey,” said Coach Mox.