Lady Bears can wrap up Valley title with win at SIU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears climbed up one spot in this week’s coaches poll to number 19 in the country.

Monday, they climbed to 23 in the AP writers poll.

Wednesday night, the Lady Bears will be in Carbondale to wrap up their series with Southern Illinois.

Back in late January, Missouri State beat the Salukis by 17 points.

The Lady Bears are perfect in the conference with an 11-0 record.

A win Wednesday night will also lock up the Valley’s regular season championship, it’ll be their 14th since 1990.

But the Lady Bears aren’t looking past anyone.

“Oh yea we just take it one game at a time. We know that every game, from previous experience, have been very tough and gritty. And we’ve had to right through large deficits. Just know that we’re taking it one game at a time. Not overlooking anyone. And just sticking to our game plan,” said Lady Bear guard Brice Calip.

