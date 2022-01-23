Lady Bears Calip: “We’re going to bounce back…stay tuned.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will start a two game road trip Thursday night when they play at Evansville.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears will be trying to rebound back into the win column.

Yesterday, the Lady Bears and Illinois State went toe to toe in a battle for first place in the Valley.

It came down to the end, the Redbirds Juliunn Redmond hit a three to put Illinois State up by six.

The Lady Bears then scored the next five points, but Mya Bhinhar’s shot at the buzzer bounced off the rim, and the Lady Bears lose 52-51.

“We have the pieces, just knowing where and when to put those pieces. But also we can’t wait to the very end to play hard. So just know that we have to stay optimistic. We’re going to be better, we’re going to bounce back. And we’re going to do a lot better, so stay tuned,” said Lady Bears senior Brice Calip.