Lady Bears break Broncos, Gartner career high 20 pts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 22nd-ranked Missouri State Lady Bears put that ranking on the line Friday night against Santa Clara.

The Broncos rolled into JQH Arena with a 3-1 record.

We pick up the action in the fourth quarter, Santa Clara inside to Ashlyn Herlihy for the jumper, and the Broncos were in front 52-51.

But the Lady Bears battle back, they swing it around to Mya Binhar with the corner three, and it’s 56-52 Missouri State.

Emily Gartner had a big night, she swishes this from the elbow, Lady Bears by four.

Then the junior from Kansas would pick up the loose ball, and take it in for the layup.

Gartner would finish with a career high 20 points, and eight rebounds and the Lady Bears go to 5-1 with a 71-64 victory.