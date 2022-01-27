EVANSVILLE, In–The Missouri State Lady Bears started a two game road trip Thursday night in Evansville.

And in our Bear Nation report it was a business trip.

The Lady Bears need to get back in the win column after losing two of their last four games.

And there was no doubt in this game, Brice Calip feeds Sydney Wilson on the break 9-nothing Lady Bears.

Then Calip with the steal and then coast to coast for the layup, Missouri State forced 29 Evansville turnovers.

Second quarter, the look inside to Abi Jackson, she hits the turnaround and she would have a big night, it’s a 22 point Lady Bear lead at the break.

Third quarter, perimeter shooting, Paige Rocca with a wide open three, it’s 64-29 Missouri State.

Then Jackson with a long two, she finished with a career high 25 points and the Lady Bears crush Evansville 82-35.