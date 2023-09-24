SPRINGFIELD–Now for some real “futbol” better known as soccer in America.

The Lady Bears hosting Belmont in their third Valley conference match of the fall.

MO State scored a season-high 4 goals on Thursday against Illinois State. They’d only get half that total Sunday, but they came early. Like this rocket from Grace O’Keefe! Her first of the year comes less than 6 minutes into action.

Just two minutes later, off an MSU corner, the ball’s gonna bounce around in the box for a spell until Hailey Chambliss flicks it in with the back of her heel! No points for style but the goal counts the same! Missouri State scores the victory, 2-0.