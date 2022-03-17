BATON ROUGE, La–The Missouri State Lady Bears are used to playing in the NCAA tournament.

They’re also used to winning in the big dance.

Thursday night coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was looking for her third tournament victory as the Lady Bears coach.

Missouri State and Florida State meeting in a First Four game at LSU.

And Coach Mox’s Lady Bears started red hot, Mya Bhinhar with the three it’s 3-nothing.

Then Abi Jackson with the turnaround jumper, it’s a 14-to-1 start.

But Florida State went on a 14-nothing run, Morgan Jones with the scoop shot, it’s a three point game.

Then the Seminoles get it to Sara Bejedi with the corner three, 29-24 Florida State.

End of the first half, Bhinhar with another three pointer, it’s 29-29 at the half.

The rest of the game belonged to Missouri State, third quarter, Mariah White steals the ball, coast to coast and the layup, 40-31 Lady Bears.

End of the third quarter, Jen Ezeh drives the lane and gets the layup, 50-39 Missouri State.

Then Brice Calip with the two off the window, and Missouri State beats up Florida State in the second half and wins 61-50.

“We also just played with a lot of heart. Defending and rebounding was the key to this game. And we did that at a very high level. We were able to get stops and push in transition. And play our style and our tempo. I was pleased on how we played on defense. We finished plays on the other end and we didn’t get rattled. We started out great. They punched and we punched back,” said Coach Mox.