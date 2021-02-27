Lady Bears beat Loyola, cut nets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s not a championship season until you cut down the nets.
The Lady Bears clinched the Valley regular season after the win on Wednesday, but celebrated following the 64-50 win over Loyola on Saturday.
Jasmine Franklin scored a career-high 25 points and added in 11 rebounds in the win.
Abby Hipp and Emily Gartner also scored double-digits for the Lady Bears (17-2, 13-0).
The 13 wins without a loss in conference play is the best record for a Lady Bears team in school history.
The Ramblers (10-9, 8-7) battled in the second half, cutting the deficit to four points a little more than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bears would close out the game on a 17-7 run to seal the contest.
Missouri State will play it’s home finale on Sunday against Loyola while celebrating its seniors.