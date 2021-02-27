Lady Bears beat Loyola, cut nets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s not a championship season until you cut down the nets.

The Lady Bears clinched the Valley regular season after the win on Wednesday, but celebrated following the 64-50 win over Loyola on Saturday.

Jasmine Franklin scored a career-high 25 points and added in 11 rebounds in the win.

Abby Hipp and Emily Gartner also scored double-digits for the Lady Bears (17-2, 13-0).

The 13 wins without a loss in conference play is the best record for a Lady Bears team in school history.

The Ramblers (10-9, 8-7) battled in the second half, cutting the deficit to four points a little more than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bears would close out the game on a 17-7 run to seal the contest.

Missouri State will play it’s home finale on Sunday against Loyola while celebrating its seniors.