AMES, Ia. – The MSU Lady Bears yet again pulled off an upset and beat 3-seed Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

The Lady Bears now advance to the Sweet 16, and will play the winner of the BYU-Stanford matchup on Saturday, March 30.

Alexa Willard led the lady Bears with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Danielle Gitzen scored 10 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.