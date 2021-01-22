Lady Bears beat Drake in series opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears made their JQH arena return for the first time since mid-December on Friday night.

Like it always is against rival Drake, it turned into a four quarter battle.

The Lady Bears were able to hold off a ferocious rally from the Bulldogs to win 73-72.

Elle Ruffridge led the Lady Bears (7-2, 3-0) with 16 points, 11 in the first half.

It was the opposite story for Brice Calip. The senior scored two points in the first half, but then contributed 13 after halftime.

The win pushes Missouri State’s win streak over Drake (7-7, 5-2) to four straight games. The longest streak over the Bulldogs since a span from 2010-2013.

Grace Berg scored 25 points for the Bulldogs, which outscored the Lady Bears 24-14 in the fourth quarter.

Despite that, Missouri State never gave up the lead after scoring in the game’s opening minute.

Sarah Beth Gueldner hit a shot over the backboard as the final buzzer sounded, but she was about four feet inside the three-point line.

Missouri State and Drake will close out the series on Saturday evening.