Lady Bears back from quarantine, back in win column over UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Ia–It’s been nearly a month since the Missouri State Lady Bears were on the hardwood playing a game.

But the Lady Bears have emerged from a long Covid-19 quarantine and faced Northern Iowa on the road Friday night.

25th-ranked Missouri State playing under the bright lights for the first time since December 19th.

Lady Bears showing no rust early, Brice Calip from well beyond the three point line splashes it, Lady Bears up 9-2.

Early in the second quarter, up 12 Calip gets the steal and finds Elle Ruffridge and the Iowa native also knocks down a three, she finished with eight points.

Lady Bears up 36-24 at the half.

Third quarter Ruffridge is double teamed, she bounces it to Jasmine Franklin who gets the and-one.

Franklin injured on the play she would later return, and had ten points with 13 boards.

A six point game in the third when Calip drives and she goes high off the glass through contact, Calip with a game high 20 points.

In the fourth with a comfortable lead, Mya Binhar spots up in the corner and her three finds the bottom of the net.

Lady Bears get their first conference win of the season 70-51.