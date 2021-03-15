Lady Bears are Alamo bound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Bears earned a 5 seed and will open play against UC Davis as part of the Alamo Region.

The Lady Bears have won 17 straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, including a perfect 16-0 in Missouri Valley Conference regular season play.

Because of COVID -19, the entire tournament is being played in, and around, San Antonio, Texas.

This is the 16 trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Lady Bears’ program. The last trip came in 2019, when Missouri State reached the Sweet 16.

The Lady Bears were a lock for the 2020 tournament as well before it was canceled amidst raising COVID-19 concerns.

The First Round game will be played Monday, March 22 at 6:30pm. The game will be played at Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s University.