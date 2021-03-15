Lady Bears are Alamo bound

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Bears earned a 5 seed and will open play against UC Davis as part of the Alamo Region.

The Lady Bears have won 17 straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, including a perfect 16-0 in Missouri Valley Conference regular season play.

Because of COVID -19, the entire tournament is being played in, and around, San Antonio, Texas.

This is the 16 trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Lady Bears’ program. The last trip came in 2019, when Missouri State reached the Sweet 16.

The Lady Bears were a lock for the 2020 tournament as well before it was canceled amidst raising COVID-19 concerns.

The First Round game will be played Monday, March 22 at 6:30pm. The game will be played at Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Basket Ball Madness

Basketball Madness Aaron Sachs 300x250

MSU on KOZL

MSU Football

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Basketball Madness Aaron Sachs 300x250

Ozark Gateway Basketball Madness

Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets