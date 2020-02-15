Lady Bears aim for revenge game against Salukis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Only one team in the Valley has been able to beat the Missouri state lady bears this season

That team visits Springfield Saturday, Feb. 15, and the Lady Bears are wanting to welcome them with a raucous crowd

The Southern Illinois Salukis making their trip to Missouri with a 13-9 record 5-6 in conference play.

The Lady Bears didn’t have their best showing in Carbondale back in mid-January

But if you ask the team, they aren’t that upset with the loss.

Saying it helped push them in the right direction in terms of respecting each opponent and the need to get better.

“We all know what we are capable of and we did not show that last time,” sophomore Sydney Manning said. “I think our crowd is ready for that too. I can see the tweets for this weekend that are building up. I feel like everyone is just ready to go for Saturday.”

The Lady Bears have definitely done that averaging 80 plus points during the current six-game win streak

However, they are also more than ready to even the score.

“Our players are pretty fired up to play this game,” coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “In a sense, it’s kind of a payback and revenge game. For me as a coach, I’m just trying to manage our emotions, make sure we aren’t too high, when that happens you can come out flat. I like they have the emotion and energy behind this game.”