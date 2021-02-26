Lady Bears aim for more amidst Valley title clinch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the Lady Bears, there is still plenty to play for.

Missouri State wrapped up a second straight Valley title on Wednesday with a win against Southern Illinois.

But with four games still to play, now it’s about not getting complacent.

“It’s a great accomplishment to clinch the regular season, and to do it so early with four games left on our schedule, but we’re not done. We are not done,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We want to finish the regular season undefeated. That’s a goal of ours and then just have the momentum going into the tournament and into March.”

With a win on Saturday against Loyola-Chicago the Lady Bears would reach 13-0, the best start to conference play in school history.

“It’s definitely a grind through COVID, especially back-to-backs are never easy,” Lady Bears senior guard Brice Calip said. “We are going to get everybody’s best shot. We’ve just been taking every game one game at a time and it’s led us to where we are now.”

The series against Loyola will be the final home series for the Lady Bears this season.